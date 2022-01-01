Not Available

Award-winning blues rock star, guitar hero and singer-songwriter Joe Bonamassa s new release, Joe Bonamassa Live From The Royal Albert Hall, a 2-DVD live set, just made it s debut at #6 on Billboard Magazine s Top Music DVD Chart and #10 on the Top Blues Album Chart. The film, released on October 6 by Bonamassa s record company J&R Adventures, captures the intensity and excitement of the May 2009 show that marked Bonamassa s headlining debut at arguably the most prestigious concert venue in the world. May 4, 2009 was a day 20 years in the making, says Bonamassa. I have never been so honored in my life. It was truly larger than the sum of its parts.