"They always try to write off the blues; well we’ve proven tonight that at least 9,000 people like the blues," says celebrated blues rock master Joe Bonamassa who releases "Joe Bonamassa – Muddy Wolf At Red Rocks" on DVD, Blu-ray and CD set on March 23, 2015. The exclusive concert experience, which is a tribute to blues legends Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, was filmed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre over Labor Day weekend in 2014.