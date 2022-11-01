Joe Calzaghe: My Life Story

Not Available

Joe Calzaghe is a true living legend and one of the greatest british boxers of all time. "my life story" uniquely documents joe's extraordinary life and stunning rise to greatness, as told by joe himself and those close to him. With exclusive fight footage, interviews with family, friends, opponents and legends of the ring and including commentary and contributions from among others Sugar Ray Leonard, Jack La Motta, Amir Khan, Chris Eubank, Richie Woodhall, Roy Jones Jnr and of course the unique insights of the nimitable Enzo Calzaghe. Using the very latest camera technology, this film also exclusively shows joe in the ring as never before, getting you right in amongst the action. You also get to see an opponents eye view and get to see just what it's like to face the undisputed champion! Over two hours of action packed footage!