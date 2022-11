Not Available

Jazz fusion band Joe Cool takes the stage at Laforet Museum in Tokyo in this electrifying performance of 10 of the group's hits. Jeff Mironov (guitar), Will Lee (bass), Rob Mounsey (keyboards) and Chris Parker (drums) perform a wide range of songs, including "Turn Around Relax," "Dr. Potato Head," "Borderland," "Trans-Himalayan," "Sometimes Bubba Gets Down," "My Mom (I Feel Good)," "Joe Cool," "Cala Di Volpe," "Looking for Your Eyes" and more.