Joe DeVito's dead-on timing and unexpected twists make him a favorite at comedy clubs across the USA. His TV appearances include The Late Late Show, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, Comics Unleashed, and AXStv’s Gotham Comedy Live. He’s also a regular on TV news panels, finding the funny in pop culture and current events. Joe’s albums First Date with Joe DeVito and Three’s Comedy are in regular rotation on SiriusXM radio.