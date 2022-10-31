Joe Frazier: When the Smoke Clears

Not Available

They say that Philadelphia is the capital of boxing and Joe Frazier's Gym is the White House. This is the story of a father, a son and a forgotten legacy. Joe Frazier has been lost in someone else's legend. His epic rivalry with Muhammad Ali is the most famous of any sport but Joe has remained in the shadows. This tale of redemption shows Joe Frazier as a human being for the first time: an athlete who battled prejudice and struggled for everything he achieved; a father whose own experiences inspired him to reach out to help others. Joe Frazier's gym has been a Philadelphia sanctuary for forty years. Now it is threatened with closure.