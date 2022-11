Not Available

Filmed live Barcelona, American singer-guitarist Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers perform 18 songs in this 2004 concert, including two tracks co-written by Bruce Springsteen: "Homestead" and "Code of Silence." The band also covers the Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" and blues standard "Down the Road Apiece." Other tracks are "Chain Smokin'," "True Companion," "Long Way to Go," "Shot of Salvation," "Pumping Iron," "Lucky Man" and more.