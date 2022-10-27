Joe Hisaishi in Budokan - Studio Ghibli 25 Years Concert

Not Available

Joe Hisaishi in Budokan was a concert given on 4th and 5th (plus an added performance on 6th) of August 2008 at Tokyo's 14,000-seat Nippon Budoukan venue commemorating both the Japanese theatrical premiere of Ponyo and the 25 years of musical collaboration between composer Joe Hisaishi and film maker Hayao Miyazaki. This massive concert featured performances of these signature Miyazaki film scores composed by Hisaishi, conducting from the piano, and the 200-member New Japan Philharmonic World Dream Orchestra, along with six featured vocalists, the 800 combined voices of the Ippan Koubo, Ritsuyuukai and Little Singers of Tokyo choirs, plus a 160-piece marching band. Altogether there were some 1160 musicians and singers on stage, backed by images from Miyazaki's films projected on a giant screen.