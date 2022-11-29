Not Available

The music of iconic Studio Ghibli films featuring Joe Hisaishi’s celebrated scores will be performed live by the Paris-based symphony orchestra and choir Orchestre et Chœur Lamoureux at two concerts in June 2017 at the Palais des Congrès de Paris. With its international premiere, JOE HISAISHI SYMPHONIC CONCERT: MUSIC FROM THE STUDIO GHIBLI FILMS OF HAYAO MIYAZAKI explores the collaborative relationship between music and storytelling, blending music and visuals to celebrate the long partnership between Joe Hisaishi and Academy Award-winner Hayao Miyazaki (2002 Animated Feature Film for Spirited Away and 2014 Honorary Award).