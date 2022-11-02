Joe Kid on a Stingray

Not Available

The History of BMX allows everyone from veteran Pro BMXers to modern day kids, a chance to relive these important moments and stories explained by the sportÍs most influential riders so that they understand what really happened in the evolution of BMX. The directors have assembled a 30yr timeline packed with rare archival footage and interesting interviews to create a film which explores the history, trends, stars, and current direction of BMX stunt riding and racing. Joe Kid on a Sting-Ray delivers a historical perspective to the sport of BMX, but brings it to you in such a way that makes you feel like you were there.