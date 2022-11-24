Not Available

Joe Oppedisano\'s Knockout!

    Knockout! takes you inside the ring with Joe Oppedisano, as he photographs every high impact sexually charged move of perfectly sculpted MMA fighters, street fighters, and the toughest athletes. Expect Oppedisano to bring Testosterone, his best-selling homoerotic photobook, to life with interviews, super erotic situations, and extended wrestling scenes. Oppedisano's gritty style only begins to describe Knockout! This hyper masculine film also features fresh tracks from up and coming artists like Logo TV's NewNowNext favorite Cazwell and was shot by Tony Sellaris at the world famous Gleason's Gym in New York.

