Joe Satriani: Live in Paris - I Just Wanna Rock

This very special recording depicts Satriani's stirring May 2008 performance in Paris, France. Some of his most memorable songs, "Surfing With The Alien", "Flying in a Blue Dream", are matched with recent hits like "Super Colossal" and "I Just Wanna Rock." Following the success of his other "live" DVD releases, Satriani Live in 2006 and Live in San Francisco in 2001, Satriani has gained new heights with Live in Paris. The quality of music by the 15-time Grammy nominee is unquestionable, yet the extraordinary editing and artful stage lighting makes this Satriani "live" DVD a pleasure for the new viewer, as well as the long-time fan. An anticipated bonus offering on the Live in Paris DVD is the in-depth interview, unlike any other, with Satriani as well as behind-the-scenes footage.