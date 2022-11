Not Available

Following the runaway success of his album "Surfing with the Alien," guitar icon Joe Satriani delivered this dynamic performance at the 1988 Montreux Jazz Festival. The concert reprises several songs from the album, such as "Circles," "Lords of Karma," "Ice 9" and "Midnight," as well as Satriani's earlier "Hordes of Locusts," "Memories" and "Rubina." Bonus features include classic videos for "Satch Boogie" and "Always with Me, Always with You."