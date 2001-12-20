2001

Joe Somebody

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Family

Release Date

December 20th, 2001

Studio

Atchity Entertainment International (AEI)

When underappreciated video specialist Joe Scheffer is brutally humiliated by the office bully Mark McKinney in front of his daughter, Joe begins a quest for personal redemption. He proceeds by enduring a personal make-over and takes martial arts lessons from a B-action star. As news spreads of his rematch with Mark, Joe suddenly finds himself the center of attention, ascending the corporate ladder and growing in popularity. He's determined to show everyone in his life that he is not a nobody, but a force to be reckoned with.

Cast

Tim AllenJoe Scheffer
Julie BowenMeg Harper
Kelly LynchCallie Scheffer
Greg GermannJeremy
James BelushiChuck Scarett
Hayden PanettiereNatalie Scheffer

