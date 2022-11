Not Available

World-renowned jazz singer Joe Williams performs some of his best-loved songs in this concert held just before he won a Grammy for his 1983 album "Nothing But the Blues." Accompanied by top-notch musicians such as Steve Williams, Kirk Stuart and Keeter Betts, Williams sings "Everyday I Have the Blues" and many other classics. A baritone with a bluesy jazz style, Williams has sung with many of the greatest jazz bands and combos of all time.