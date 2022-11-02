Joe Zawinul: A Musical Portrait

Not Available

This film by director Mark Kidel about one of the world's leading makers of music programs features an illuminating documentary profile on one of the world's foremost jazz keyboard players and composers, along with an electric performance by the Zawinul Syndicate at the Point in Cardiff, Wales, 2004. Shot in an unusually intimate manner, the film communicates powerfully the immediate excitement of jazz as a no-holds-barred, risk-embracing adventure: the shooting and editing highlight the exceptional collective improvisation and musical dialog which characterize Zawinul's work. From a childhood in Vienna, to a move to the United States in 1958, Zawinul found success with the band Weather Report.