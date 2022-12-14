Joe Zawinul - Live At The Munich Philharmonie

Not Available

2005 release. Joe Zawinul & the Zawinul Syndicate featuring Scott Henderson on guitar, recorded live at the Munich Philharmonie in Munich Germany in 1989. The bands performance is drawn on the power and theatricality of rock and R&B, while maintaining allegiance to jazz and the pure spirit of improvisation, they tapped into the so-called “jazzfusion”. The entire show performing material by Joe Zawinul, Duke Ellington and Thelononius Monk. Guitarist extraordinaire Scott Henderson performance displayed amazing melodic phrasing. Exact match for Joe's type of fusion. Flawless, screaming loud phrasing with lots of jazz fusion improvisation. There are portions that Scott's tone must have overpowered Joe's synthesizer but Joe Zawinul loves it! Scott's absolute control is an expression of jazz harmony. Very intense, precise, intricate, and abundant of tuneful compositions.