Violent and dramatic events dog the life of hot headed rebel Chris Townes. Drifting from one menial job to another, where he finds resentment and eventually arrest, he finally loses his apartment and leaves in a rage. Chris meets Mindy and saves her from the hands of a violent gang. To thank him she introduces him to a happier way of life. Then suddenly, this new world is shattered by the most horrific event in Chris's turbulent life.