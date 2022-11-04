Not Available

Joey Boy

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

While posters urge austerity and vigilance in wartime Britain, 'Joey Boy' Thompson has never had it better. In a cellar beneath his East London fish shop, a gambling club thrives – and austerity provides a nice black-market sideline. But the dolce vita crumbles when police arrive in a lightning raid, and offer Joey and his fellow reprobates a stark choice: sign up for active service, or face another stint inside. Thus the lads find themselves heading off to Italy, determined to make the best of it...

Cast

Stanley BaxterBenny 'The Kid' Lindowski
Bill FraserSergeant Major Dobbs
Reg VarneyRabbit Malone
Lance PercivalClarence Doubleday
John HarveySignals officer
Wanda VenthamItalian Girl

