While posters urge austerity and vigilance in wartime Britain, 'Joey Boy' Thompson has never had it better. In a cellar beneath his East London fish shop, a gambling club thrives – and austerity provides a nice black-market sideline. But the dolce vita crumbles when police arrive in a lightning raid, and offer Joey and his fellow reprobates a stark choice: sign up for active service, or face another stint inside. Thus the lads find themselves heading off to Italy, determined to make the best of it...
|Stanley Baxter
|Benny 'The Kid' Lindowski
|Bill Fraser
|Sergeant Major Dobbs
|Reg Varney
|Rabbit Malone
|Lance Percival
|Clarence Doubleday
|John Harvey
|Signals officer
|Wanda Ventham
|Italian Girl
