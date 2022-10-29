Not Available

Joey Breaker is a fast-talking, ambitious, workaholic agent representing actors, screenwriters, and comedians for the New York firm of Morgan Creative. He is callous and intolerant, but when he unexpectedly falls in love, he begins to see that he has been missing much of what is important in life. His demeanor mellows and he learns to be more tolerant of others. Suddenly, he is faced with a difficult choice when his girlfriend graduates from nursing school and returns to Jamaica.