Over the past 15 years, Joey Yung has become one of the most indispensable top artists in Hong Kong. Joey Yung in Concert 1314 captures her seventh outing at the famous Hong Kong Coliseum. Spanning 15 shows, the tour took place between the end of 2013 and the beginning of 2014, allowing the Hong Kong diva to spend the holidays with her fans. As usual, Joey filled her concert with a bevy of surprises, so watch one of Hong Kong's brightest stars in action as she sings 40 of her greatest hits!