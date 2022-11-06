Not Available

Unquestionably Australia’s best known sports fan Joffa is loved and loathed in equal measure - a 'celebrity' just for being a sports fan. From his iconic gold jacket to the famous winners circle, Joffa displays a truly unrivaled level of passion for his club, the mighty Magpies. JOFFA THE MOVIE explores his world and finds it is not all black and white. From revving up his team in Melbourne’s Reclink homeless football league to being unceremoniously ushered out of Father Bob’s church and marching towards Joffa’s holy grail – ‘Celtic Park – Glasgow’, Joffa's is quite a journey. Outside football Joffa and his mate Shane efforts at small business with ‘J&S Labor Workforce’ make you think he should just stick to supporting! This is a story that explores mateship, trust and human spirit, told with a tongue firmly in its cheek.