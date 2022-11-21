Not Available

Pratima (Kanan Devi), a nurse, is persuaded by Jayant (Ganguly) to pretend to be his wife for a day, in order to convince his father Dr Dindayal (Choudhury) of his need for money. Dr Dindayal likes his new daughter-in-law very much and wants her to accompany him to the country where he runs a charitable hospital in the name of his late wife. There Dr Bhatt, Dindayal’s rival, finds out by hiring detectives that Pratima and Jayant are not married. He uses the information to try to oust Dindayal from the hospital. The solution eventually links with Pratima’s growing sense of responsibility towards Dr Dindayal’s medical endeavours.