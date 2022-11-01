Joggers Park

Not Available

The film opens at a Rotary Club function to honor the recently retired Justice Jyotin Chatterjee. The judge has served the profession all his life with honor and spotless integrity. As he is about to retire, he recognizes there will now be a void in his life. His wife remarks to reporters that neither he nor she knows what he would do after he retires. Retired life is not easy for the aging judge. The younger generation is bolder and quicker than he was in his time.