Jogwa - The Awakening

Jogwa actually means alms given to a person, usually known as a jogta or a jogtini. They are forced by the society to give up everything and serve God. A jogta has to give up the fact of being a man and suppress all his desires. This tradition was followed in the rural areas in the ancient times and like any tradition was flexible enough for those in power to misuse it. It is known to be still followed in some villages in Karnataka.Jogwa is a love story between jogta played by Uupendra Limaye and jogtini played by Mukta Barve.