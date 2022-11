1953

At the home of Viennese composer Johann Strauss, lived Johann Mouse. Whenever the composer played his waltzes, the mouse would dance to the music, unable to control himself. One day, when Strauss was away, the housecat played his master's music. This forced the mouse to dance, providing the cat with a chance to pounce on him. When word got out about a piano-playing cat and a dancing mouse, they were commanded to perform for the emperor.