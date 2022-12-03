Johann Sebastian Bach - Brandenburg Concertos 1-6 - Claudio Abbado

Not Available

Claudio Abbado conducts the Mozart Orchestra, a formation of young talented musicians. The new founded Orchestra Mozart is supposed to give young, talented musicians a possibility to play in a world-class orchestra being conducted by one of the outstanding conductors of our time. Claudio Abbado, the artistic director, is responsible for its profile, inviting musicians and chamber ensembles of international reputation, e.g Reinhold Friedrich (trumpet), Michala Petri (recorder) or Jacques Zoon (flute). The orchestra Mozart with their leader Giuliano Carmignola is playing Johann Sebastian Bach's 6 Brandeburg Concertos.