As a recording of a concert on the occasion of the "ION - International Organ Week Nuremberg" in the St. Lorenz Church in Nuremberg. In addition to the Bavarian Radio Choir, a renowned team of soloists and Concerto Köln, long-standing instrumental partner of the choir for historical performance practice, make music in this live recording. Head: Peter Dijkstra. Soloists: Christina Landshamer, Anke Vondung, Maximilian Schmitt and Andreas Wolf.