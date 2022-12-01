Not Available

Johann Sebastian Bach - St John Passion - Berliner Philharmoniker, Simon Rattle

    Johann Sebastian Bach’s St John Passion with the Berliner Philharmoniker and Sir Simon Rattle was one of the outstanding events of the 2013/2014 season. As before with the St Matthew Passion, star director Peter Sellars succeeded in creating a staging which made the spiritual and dramatic content of the Passion story even more intensive. The soloists, choir and orchestra musicians all interact with each other in a creative as well as compelling way to reveal the many psychological layers of the Passion story.

