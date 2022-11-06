Johann Strauss: Aschenbrodel

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Classical Music, Opera & Operetta - Christian Rovny, Jolantha Seyfried, Christian Tichy, Simona Noja, Gregor Hatala and the Corps de ballet of the Wiener Staatsoper dance this magical version of the classic Cinderella story set to the music of Vienna composer Johann Strauss II. After transforming herself from a cinder-smudged house servant to a breathtakingly beautiful princess, Aschenbrödel meets the man of her dreams. But is she meant to have him for the rest of her life?