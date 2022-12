Not Available

Brahms Symphonies 1-3. In 2014, Franz Welser-Möst conducts the Cleveland Orchestra in Symphony No. 1 at the Royal Albert Hall, London and Symphonies 2 and 3 at the Musikverein Golden Hall, Vienna. This disc is also available as part of a box set with Brahms' most famous symphonic works. Symphony 1 directed for TV Director by Jonathan Haswell; Symphonies 2 and 3 directed for TV by Brian Large. Herbert G. Kloiber was Producer.