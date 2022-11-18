Not Available

"In the video ‘John 3:16’...a reference to a passage so often quoted that its sort of the Biblical code for the New Testament that gives you the formula for salvation and eternal life. There’s an interesting kind of resonance that I see between this idea of a formula for salvation and eternal life and the promise of digital media that never break down and literally can live forever...that can always be copied endlessly. In a way, the medium itself represents a kind of promise that almost has spiritual overtones." - Paul Pfeiffer