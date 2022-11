Not Available

Jazz guitarist John Abercrombie and jazz pianist Andy LaVerne set their solo artistry aside to reveal the unique art of making music as a duo, focusing on the interaction and blend of their chosen instruments. This memorable performance of all-original songs includes "Good Measure," "Any Given Time," "Forty Three," "Jasmine," "Crystal Night," "Just a Waltz," "Handy Number" and "On the Bright Side."