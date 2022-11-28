John Adams: American Classic

Not Available

Peer into the world of contemporary composer John Adams with this documentary that blends performance footage with insightful interviews and commentary from his collaborators and the master himself. Highlights include performances of Adams's Grammy Award-winning operas "Nixon in China" and "El Niño" and excerpts from Penny Woolcock's film adaptation of "The Death of Klinghoffer." Works by Steve Reich and Conlon Nancarrow are also performed by the Ensemble InterContemporain at the Théâtre Musical de Paris-Châtelet.