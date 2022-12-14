John and Mia

Not Available

John, 52, is a long-distance driver and lives alone after his wifes death. The daughter Mia, 21, has moved out. After a long-distance drive John is on his way home and makes a call at the local gas station. He buys Christmas beers, a bag of frozen hash and rents a pornomovie. When John gets home he puts on the video. To his worst fear and surprise, he sees his daughter Mia, whom he hasn't really spoken to in several years, being the pornstar in the movie. Johns discovery is the start of his kind-hearted but clumsy attempt to revive the contact with his daughter.