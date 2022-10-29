John Bishop Live: Rollercoaster Tour

Not Available

On his last tour, John Bishop played to over 400,000 fans since topping the charts with the fastest selling debut stand-up DVD of all time. He has been regularly broadcasting into the homes of over 6.5m viewers in his own primetime BBC One show (John Bishop's Britain) as well as starring in A League of Their Own (Sky1), but the public clearly haven't seen enough of him yet. Due to overwhelming popular demand, this 'Comedy Superstar' embarks on a brand new set of dates later in 2012 to be filmed for DVD and Blu-ray, making the official announcement that, despite everything, he is not quite ready for a holiday…. just yet.