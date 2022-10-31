John Bishop Live: The Sunshine Tour

Not Available

Following the release of the fastest-selling debut stand-up DVD ever (not to mention the biggest seller of last year), John Bishop returns with his new live DVD. Seen by over 400,000 people across the UK, Sunshine was filmed live at Liverpool's Echo Arena on the last night of his sell-out tour of the same name. The combination of John's ability to keep the laughs coming along with his unique brand of observational humour, his undeniable charm and unrivalled gift of creating a relaxed atmosphere means that the feel good factor of spending an evening in his company is absolutely priceless. In this show John shares anecdotes about the ways in which his life has changed because of fame, he confesses to what his kids really think of him and he explains why this is his time in the Sunshine.