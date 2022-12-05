John Bishop: Winging it Live

Not Available

Multi award winning, comedy superstar, John Bishop is back with his brand new show. Recorded during his mammoth 150 date sell out tour of UK and Ireland at the iconic London Palladium in 2018. You too can experience him 'Winging It'! John shares his opinions on the royal family and how Kate Middleton 'could' have been Mrs Bishop. You'll find yourself carried along with his brilliantly observed feelings about hitting the big 50, how to deal with the 'empty nest', the menopause, the moment he finally managed to impress his mates with his fairly new found fame and getting a 'name-check', live on stage in Boston, from his idol Bono!