John Cleese - The Alimony Tour Live

For the first time ever, comedy legend John Cleese brings his unique comedic perspective to DVD in John Cleese: The Alimony Tour. Best known for his part in 'Monty Python's Flying Circus' and as Basil Fawlty in 'Fawlty Towers,' John Cleese draws on his many years in the limelight as well as some of his own personal interests. In Cleese's very own words: "it is an evening of well honed anecdotes, psychoanalytical tit-bits and unprovoked attacks on former colleagues, especially Michael Palin." Cleese has achieved a lot in his career which started as a sketch writer for BBC Radio's Dick Emery Show and then The Frost Report. After this stardom beckoned, and Monty Python was created with Cleese co-writing and starring in four series and three films. He went on to achieve further great success as the neurotic hotel manager Basil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers, which he co-wrote with then wife Connie Booth.