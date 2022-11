Not Available

Master jazz saxophonist John Coltrane performs three signature pieces in this rare 1963 black-and-white television appearance. The show features the Impulse Classic Quartet: Coltrane on tenor and alto sax, McCoy Tyner on piano, Jimmy Garrison on bass and Elvin Jones on drums. The innovative saxophonist and his sidemen perform "Afro Blue," "Alabama" and "Impressions." Coltrane is renowned for reinventing his style throughout his brief career.