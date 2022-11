Not Available

Every night this band played was a major event and spiritual experience for those who witnessed it. What made their performances of July 27 & 28, 1965 even more important was the first and possibly only public performances of Ascension (which they had recorded exactly one month earlier with seven additional musicians) and A Love Supreme which they'd recorded eight months earlier and had become an instant and influential hit in the jazz world. NTSC all region, 52 minutes.