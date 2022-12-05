John Cooper Clarke - South of the Border: Live From Londons South Bank

Not Available

John Cooper Clark is unique; a performance poet whose elongated pipe-cleaner physique is as distinctive as his machine gun-patter delivery, he straddles music, stand-up and literature like no one else. Daily Mail Live from London s South Bank the legend that is John Cooper Clarke brings to you a blistering performance of his own unique mix of hilarious comedy and insightful poetry. In a dynamite sell-out turn filmed at the Queen Elizabeth II Hall at London s South Bank, JCC performs a stack of poems old and new including, Beasley Street, Hire Car, Attack Of The 50ft Woman, Things Are Gonna Get Worse and many more. Along with his own brand of comedy John delivers a hilarious night to remember.