John Deere Fun on the Farm, Part 1

A fun and educational preschool video for the younger set. You’ll learn where food comes from and about the growing season – planting, cultivating, and the harvest in the fall. You’ll see tractors and combines and lots of farm animals. Doodle Rooster narrates and is joined by Harvey Horse and Bell, the dairy cow. Play the Cloud Game and try to find animals in the sky. You’ll be amazed at how many you will find. Visit the Farm in the Zoo at Lincoln Park Zoo, right in the middle of Chicago. You will also go to the John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, Illinois to see how John Deere makes their combines. All this fun is set to nine new original songs by our favorite singer/songwriter, James Coffey.