John Deming: Sadder Than Most Horses

One of the most exciting young comics in Utah, John Deming's shows are as unpredictable as they are side-splitting. Honing his skills in Utah's up-and-coming Provo scene, John has performed throughout the Intermountain West for the last several years. He has been seen at the World Series of Comedy and been featured on the Stand Up for Improv Podcast. Blending the confessional with the observational and touching on topics from religion and politics to dimes and deodorant, John is a versatile performer who can find the humor in just about anything and everything.