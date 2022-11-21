John Denver - Rocky Mountain High

Not Available

Arguably one of the most beloved American performers of the 20th century, John Denver had a career that saw him sell over 40 million albums worldwide while winning numerous awards, including 2 Grammy® Awards, 3 AMA's, 1 Emmy and 2 CMA's. "Rocky Mountain High: Live In Japan" is a 1981 concert from his 7-show tour of Japan and features a wonderful selection of hits from his career, including 4 of his 5 #1 hits: "Annie's Song", "Calypso", "Sunshine On My Shoulders" & "Thank God I'm A Country Boy".