Not Available

John Denver - Rocky Mountain High

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Arguably one of the most beloved American performers of the 20th century, John Denver had a career that saw him sell over 40 million albums worldwide while winning numerous awards, including 2 Grammy® Awards, 3 AMA's, 1 Emmy and 2 CMA's. "Rocky Mountain High: Live In Japan" is a 1981 concert from his 7-show tour of Japan and features a wonderful selection of hits from his career, including 4 of his 5 #1 hits: "Annie's Song", "Calypso", "Sunshine On My Shoulders" & "Thank God I'm A Country Boy".

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images