John Dored was the first Latvian cinematographer to train with the famous Pathé, actively film on the front lines of WWI, and the only foreigner who filmed Lenin’s funeral, illegally. After emigrating to the U.S.A. he worked as a correspondent for Paramount News for 25 years and continued reporting from war zones. The film is based on the correspondence and journals of Dored and his wife Elizabeth – a portrait of a stellar career and of fate, love, life and death.