Full House is a live compilation album by Australian singer John Farnham. The album was released in Australia on 4 November 1991, and is the first live album by Farnham since his comeback via the 1986 release of the seminal, Whispering Jack. The album contains live tracks recorded during Farnham's 1987 "Jack's Back Tour," 1989 "Age Of Reason Tour" and the 1990 "Chain Reaction Tour."