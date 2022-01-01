John Fogerty: 50 Year Trip - Live at Red Rocks

Not Available

Celebrating 50 years since he played at Woodstock, the new concert film “John Fogerty – My 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks” is showing at cinemas nationwide. Recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on June 20th, 2019, as part of John Fogerty’s nationwide “My 50 Year Trip” tour, this concert film includes unforgettable live versions of his hits, “Proud Mary”, “Bad Moon Rising”, “Fortunate Son” and “Centerfield”, along with covers of the Who’s “My Generation”, The Beatles “With A Little Help From My Friends” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” by Gladys Knight and the Pips plus more