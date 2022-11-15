Not Available

John Fogerty - The Long Road Home In Concert

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

John Fogerty performing solo on his "Long Road Home" Tour. Recorded live in concert 2005 at Los Angeles' legendary Wiltern Theater, this one of a kind concert DVD serves as the perfect companion piece to last year's CD The Long Road Home, The Ultimate John Fogerty - Creedence Collection. Included are 26 electrifying versions of CCR and Fogerty solo hits. Martyn Atkins directs this high-definition video mixed in 5.1 dolby digital stereo and dolby digital 2.0 stereo. Also included is a bonus exclusive video. Former Creedence Clearwater Revival singer John Fogerty has managed to forge a profitable solo career for himself since the dissolution of the group that made his name. Here, Fogerty performs a mixture of solo and Creedence-era work, including version of hits such as "Bad Moon Rising" and "Fortunate Son." The show was captured on camera at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theater.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images