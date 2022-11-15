John Ford, the man who invented America

Not Available

John Ford, the director who won more Oscars than any other, helped create the legend of the American West during a career that spanned over fifty years and nearly 150 movies – Stagecoach (1939), The Grapes of Wrath (1940), The Battle of Midway (1942), The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962), Cheyenne Autumn (1964) – to name a few. Bringing to life America’s founding myths and heroes, dreams and disillusions, he helped forge the legend of the nation capturing the American soul like no one ever had, or ever will. This film draws a portrait of the moviemaker and is exploring the many echoes between his works and the turbulence that America is now going through.